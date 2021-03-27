AM800 Weather for March 27, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today...clearing later this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 12.

Cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers...rain beginning late this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm overnight...light winds with the low dropping to 6.

Rain ending tomorrow morning then cloudy....winds gusting to 60km/h with a high of 8.

Monday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 10.

Tuesday - More sun with the high reaching 19.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy with a high of plus 4.

