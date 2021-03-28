AM800 Weather for March 28, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Rain ending near noon today then cloudy with a 40% chance of more showers...winds gusting to 60km/h with the daytime high reaching 11.

Cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers...clearing overnight with more gusting winds...the low dropping to minus 3...feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.

Sunny tomorrow...windy in the afternoon with the high reaching 10.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 15.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of plus 4.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 30% chance of flurries...the high reaching plus 3.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -