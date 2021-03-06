AM800 Weather for March 6, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Partly cloudy tonight...light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 10...feeling more like minus 14 with the wind chill.

Sunny tomorrow...more light winds with the high reaching plus 3.

Monday - More sun with a daytime high of 14.

Tuesday - Sunny again with the high reaching 18.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 13.

