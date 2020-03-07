AM800 Weather for March 7, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Clear skies today...light winds with the daytime high reaching plus 5.

Clear tonight as well with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to plus 1.

Sunny skies tomorrow...becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with winds gusting to 50km/h...the high reaching 13.

Monday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 11.

Tuesday - Periods of rain with a daytime high of 7.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -