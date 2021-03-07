AM800 Weather for March 7, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with light winds...the daytime high reaching plus 4.

Getting cloudy overnight with more light winds...the low dropping to minus 6...feeling more like minus 12 with the wind chill.

More sun tomorrow with winds gusting to 50km/h in the morning...the high reaching 14.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 12.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 13.

and

Thursday - Periods of rain with a high of 11.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -