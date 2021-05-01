AM800 Weather for May 1, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today...getting cloudy this afternoon with a 40% chance of showers...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching 17.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers...there's a risk of a thunderstorm overnight...still windy with the low dropping to 15.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...gusting winds a high of 24...feeing like 26 with the humidex.
Monday - Showers with a high of 18.
Tuesday - Periods of rain with a high of 15.
and
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 17.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -