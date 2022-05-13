AM800 Weather for May 13, 2022

Sunny on Friday. South wind gusting to 20 km/h becoming light late this morning and a high 28°C.

Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind becoming light late this evening and down to a low 16°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with south wind gusting to 50km/h in the afternoon and a high 28°C.

Sunday another mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 29°C.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Monday with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high 23°C.

Tuesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 21°C.