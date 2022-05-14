AM800 Weather for May 14, 2022
Sunny with a high of 28C.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 15C.
Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high of 29C.
Monday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24C.
Tuesday, will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19C.
Thursday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.
and Friday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26C.