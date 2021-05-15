AM800 Weather for May 15, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today...getting cloudy this afternoon with light winds...the daytime high reaching 23.
Cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers overnight...the low dropping to 11.
Clearing up tomorrow with the high reaching 24.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 22.
Tuesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 25.
and
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud as well with a daytime high of 26.
