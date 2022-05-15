AM800 Weather for May 15, 2022
Clearing today with a high of 29C.
Tonight, cloudy with showers beginning overnight and a low of 11C
Tomorrow, showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19C.
A risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Tuesday, sunny with a high of 21C.
Wednesday, Cloudy with a high of 14C.
Thursday, more clouds with a high of 26C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30C.
And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.