AM800 Weather for May 15, 2022

Clearing today with a high of 29C.

Tonight, cloudy with showers beginning overnight and a low of 11C

Tomorrow, showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19C.

A risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 21C.

Wednesday, Cloudy with a high of 14C.

Thursday, more clouds with a high of 26C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30C.

And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.