AM800 Weather for May 16, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 18.
Increasing clouds tonight with winds gusting to 30km/h...the overnight low dropping to 9.
Cloudy tomorrow with rain beginning late in the morning...a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with more gusting winds...the high reaching 16.
Monday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 15.
Tuesday - Sunny with the daytime high reaching 18.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22.
