AM800 Weather for May 16, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 18.

Increasing clouds tonight with winds gusting to 30km/h...the overnight low dropping to 9.

Cloudy tomorrow with rain beginning late in the morning...a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with more gusting winds...the high reaching 16.

Monday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 15.

Tuesday - Sunny with the daytime high reaching 18.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22.

