AM800 Weather for May 16, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Showers ending then a mix of sun and cloud...the daytime high reaching 22.

A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 11.

Sunny skies tomorrow with the high reaching 25...feeling like 26 with the humidex.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 22.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers...the high reaching 25.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 28.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -