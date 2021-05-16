AM800 Weather for May 16, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Showers ending then a mix of sun and cloud...the daytime high reaching 22.
A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 11.
Sunny skies tomorrow with the high reaching 25...feeling like 26 with the humidex.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 22.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers...the high reaching 25.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 28.
