AM800 Weather for May 17, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with as much as 60mm of rain expected by Tuesday.
Cloudy today with rain beginning near noon...a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 16.
More rain tonight with the risk of a thunderstorm...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to 12.
The rain continues tomorrow...still windy with a risk of a thunderstorm...the high reaching 16.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 15.
Wednesday - Sunny skies return with a daytime high of 16.
and
Thursday - More sun with a high of 20.
