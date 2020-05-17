AM800 Weather for May 17, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with as much as 60mm of rain expected by Tuesday.

Cloudy today with rain beginning near noon...a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 16.

More rain tonight with the risk of a thunderstorm...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to 12.

The rain continues tomorrow...still windy with a risk of a thunderstorm...the high reaching 16.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 15.

Wednesday - Sunny skies return with a daytime high of 16.

and

Thursday - More sun with a high of 20.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -