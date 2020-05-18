AM800 Weather for May 18, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A special weather statement remains in effect with as much as 25mm of rain expected today.

A risk of a thunderstorm this morning...winds gusting to 70km/h this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 15.

Rain ending tonight then mainly cloudy with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to 11.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow...still windy with the high reaching 21.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 20.

Thursday - More sun and cloud with a high of 24.

and

Friday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 23.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -