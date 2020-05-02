AM800 Weather for May 2, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 25 with the humidex.
Cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...windy again with the risk of thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 14.
Sunny tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud with more gusting winds...the high reaching 24.
Monday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 15.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of 11.
and
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 15.
