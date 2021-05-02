AM800 Weather for May 2, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 27...feeling like 30 with the humidex.
Getting cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to 14.
Cloudy skies tomorrow with showers beginning in the morning...still windy with the high reaching 16.
Tuesday - Showers with a high of 15.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 16.
and
Thursday - More sun and cloud with a high of 14.
