AM800 Weather for May 23, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with light winds this afternoon...with daytime high reaching 23...feeling like 26 with the humidex.
Getting cloudy tonight with showers beginning before morning...there's a risk of a thunderstorm with the overnight low dropping to 14.
A risk of a thunderstorm tomorrow morning with winds gusting to 40km/h...showers ending near noon with the high reaching 25...32 with the humidex.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 28.
Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 28.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 29.
