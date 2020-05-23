AM800 Weather for May 23, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with light winds this afternoon...with daytime high reaching 23...feeling like 26 with the humidex.

Getting cloudy tonight with showers beginning before morning...there's a risk of a thunderstorm with the overnight low dropping to 14.

A risk of a thunderstorm tomorrow morning with winds gusting to 40km/h...showers ending near noon with the high reaching 25...32 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 28.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 28.



Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 29.

