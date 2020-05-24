AM800 Weather for May 24, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A few showers ending near noon...a 30% chance of more rain this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm...the daytime high reaching 25...feeling more like 32 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 16.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers early in the morning...the high reaching 28....35 with the humidex.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 30.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 30.

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 27.

