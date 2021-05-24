AM800 Weather for May 24, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of showers...the daytime high reaching 26...feeling like 32 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with the overnight low dropping to 17.

Sunny tomorrow with winds gusting to 50km/h in the morning...the high reaching 32...37 with the humidex.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 28.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20.

Friday - Periods of rain with a high of 18.

