AM800 Weather for May 29, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Mainly sunny skies today with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 17.
Partly cloudy tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to plus 5.
Sunny tomorrow with light winds in the morning...the high reaching 20.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 23.
Tuesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 25.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 25.
