AM800 Weather for May 29, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny skies today with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 17.

Partly cloudy tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to plus 5.

Sunny tomorrow with light winds in the morning...the high reaching 20.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 23.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 25.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 25.

