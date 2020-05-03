AM800 Weather for May 3, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 23.
Getting cloudy tonight with winds gusting to 40km/h...the overnight low dropping to 6.
Cloudy tomorrow...becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon...still windy with a high of 14.
Tuesday - More clouds with a daytime high of 12.
Wednesday - Cloudy with the high reaching 13.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -