AM800 Weather for May 3, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 23.

Getting cloudy tonight with winds gusting to 40km/h...the overnight low dropping to 6.

Cloudy tomorrow...becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon...still windy with a high of 14.

Tuesday - More clouds with a daytime high of 12.

Wednesday - Cloudy with the high reaching 13.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14.

