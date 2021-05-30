AM800 Weather for May 30, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies expected all day today with the high reaching 20.
Staying clear tonight with the overnight low dropping to 6.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with light winds near noon...the high reaching 23.
Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of 23.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 23.
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 23.
