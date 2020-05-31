AM800 Weather for May 31, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Clear skies today with the daytime high reaching 19.
Clear tonight as well with light winds...the overnight low dropping to 9.
Sunny tomorrow with winds up to 30km/h in the morning...the high reaching 25.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 32.
Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 31.
and
Thursday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 29.
