AM800 Weather for May 31, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Clear skies today with the daytime high reaching 19.

Clear tonight as well with light winds...the overnight low dropping to 9.

Sunny tomorrow with winds up to 30km/h in the morning...the high reaching 25.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 32.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 31.

Thursday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 29.

