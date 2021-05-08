AM800 Weather for May 8, 2021

iHeartRadio
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today with a 30% chance of showers...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching 13.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to plus 4.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with rain beginning in the afternoon...the high reaching 12.

Monday - Sunny with a daytime high of 13.

Tuesday - More sun with the high reaching 14.

and

Wednesday - Sunny again with a high of 17.

