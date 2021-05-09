AM800 Weather for May 9, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with rain beginning this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 11.

Rain ending late tonight...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to plus 2 with risk of frost.

Sunny skies tomorrow with the high reaching 15.

Tuesday - More sun with a high of 12.

Wednesday - Sunny again with a daytime high of 17.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 16.

