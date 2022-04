Mainly cloudy on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 19.

Tonight a few showers ending after midnight then clearing and a low plus 4.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high 16.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday and high 22.

Thursday we'll have showers with a high 14.

Cloudy and windy on Friday with a high 10.