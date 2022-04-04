AM800 Weather for Monday, April 4

Cloudy on Monday with periods of rain beginning this morning. South wind gusting to 30 km/h with a high 7.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight, wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low plus 3.

Tuesday will be cloudy before clearing in the afternoon. with a high 14.

Cloudy again on Wednesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and high 11.

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high 14.

Cloudy on Friday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high plus 5.