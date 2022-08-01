AM800 Weather for Monday, August 1

A mix of sun and cloud today, becoming cloudy near noon with showers or thunderstorms and a high of 28C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight.

Tomorrow, clearing in the morning with a high of 27C.

Wednesday, clearing with a high 33C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

Friday, sunny with a high of 26C.

Saturday, more sunshine with a high of 30C.

And a sunny Sunday with a high of 33C.