AM800 Weather for Monday, August 1
A mix of sun and cloud today, becoming cloudy near noon with showers or thunderstorms and a high of 28C.
Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight.
Tomorrow, clearing in the morning with a high of 27C.
Wednesday, clearing with a high 33C.
Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.
Friday, sunny with a high of 26C.
Saturday, more sunshine with a high of 30C.
And a sunny Sunday with a high of 33C.