AM800 Weather for Monday, December 26

Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6C with the wind chill near minus 16C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and the tempeture steady near minus 6C.

Tomorrow, a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a high of minus 2C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.

Friday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.

Saturday, showers with a high of 8C.

And Sunday, periods of rain with a high of plus 5C.