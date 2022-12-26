AM800 Weather for Monday, December 26
Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6C with the wind chill near minus 16C.
Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and the tempeture steady near minus 6C.
Tomorrow, a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a high of minus 2C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.
Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.
Friday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.
Saturday, showers with a high of 8C.
And Sunday, periods of rain with a high of plus 5C.