iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

AM800 Weather for Monday, December 26


AM800-WEATHER-WINTER

Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6C with the wind chill near minus 16C. 

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and the tempeture steady near minus 6C. 

Tomorrow, a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a high of minus 2C. 

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C. 

Friday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.

Saturday, showers with a high of 8C.

And Sunday, periods of rain with a high of plus 5C.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE