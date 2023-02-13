AM800 Weather for Monday, February 13

Mainly cloudy today with a high of 9C.

Tonight, clear with a low minus 5C and the wind chill minus 8C overnight.

Tomorrow, sunny, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon, with a high of 10C and the wind chill minus 9C in the morning.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 14C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of plus 5C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 2C.

Saturday,sunny with a high of plus 3C.

And Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7C.

