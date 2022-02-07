AM800 Weather for Monday, February 7

Increasing cloudiness early this morning, then a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 20 km/h and the temperature steady near minus 1.

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries tonight. Wind up to 15 km/h with a low minus 8.

Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h near noon. High minus 2.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 3.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high zero.

Cloudy again on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy and a high plus 2.