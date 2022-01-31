AM800 Weather for Monday, January 31

Mainly sunny on Monday. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5 but a wind chill of minus 16 this morning.

A few clouds tonight, wind steady into the evening with a low of minus 8.

Tuesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. South wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning and a high plus 3.

Rain overnight and a down to a low zero.

Snow on Wednesday with a high minus 1.

Thursday we'll see more snow and a high minus 6.

Cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 9.