AM800 Weather for Monday, July 4

There is a heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Sunny on Monday, with a light south wind early this afternoon and a high of 31°C, but feeling like 36°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers beginning overnight and the risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will become late this evening and we'll have a low 21°C.

A few showers ending late in the morning on Tuesday, then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. A gusty west wind with a high 31°C but a humidex of 43°C.

Wednesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 28°C.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Thursday, with a high 30°C.

For Friday another mix of sun and cloud and a high of 28°C.