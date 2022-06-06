AM800 Weather for Monday, June 6

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a few showers beginning this afternoon. South wind gusting to 40km/h and a high 28 but feeling more like 31 with the humidex.

Tonight we'll have showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 20 to 30 mm. South wind becoming light late this evening with a low 18.

A few showers ending in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and a high 22.

Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high 24.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Thursday, with a high 26.

Friday will be cloudy with a high 23.