AM800 Weather for Monday, March 28

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Northwest wind gusting to 60km/h early this morning. High zero but a wind chill minus 17 this morning.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming clear overnight. Wind becoming light early this evening and going down to a low minus 10.

Sunny on Tuesday, wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 4.

Periods of snow overnight and down to a low minus 3.

Wednesday we'll see periods of rain or snow with a high 8.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, with a high 16.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 6.