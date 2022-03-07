AM800 Weather for Monday, March 7

Periods of rain on Monday, changing to periods of snow near noon and ending late this afternoon. Then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h and temperature steady near plus 2.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming light after midnight and going down to a low minus 5.

Tuesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h with a high plus 2.

Clear overnight and a low minus 5.

Sunny on Wednesday with a high 6.

Thursday will be sunny as well with a high 9.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Friday and a high plus 3.