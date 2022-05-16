AM800 Weather for Monday, May 16

Showers at times heavy on Monday, ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon, with southwest wind gusting to 30km/h near noon and a high 20°C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening, wind becoming light this evening with a low 7°C.

Tuesday will be sunny. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning and a high 20°C.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a high 16°C.

Thursday will be sunny and a high 25°C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday with a high 30°C.

Saturday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud and a high 21°C.