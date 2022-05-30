AM800 Weather for Monday, May 30

There is a heat warning in effect for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County due to the hot and humid air expected to arrive today and will persist through Tuesday.

Sunny on Monday, with wind to the south gusting to 50km/h early this morning and a high 32 and feeling more like 38 with the humidex.

Tonight will be clear with wind becoming light after midnight and a low 21.

Tuesday will be sunny with southwest wind gusting to 50km/h. High 33 and will feel like 38 again with the humidex 38.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday with a high 25.

Thursday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud as well with a high 23.

Sunny on Friday with a high 24.