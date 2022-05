Sunny on Monday. Southeast wind gusting to 40km/h this morning with a high 21°C.

Tonight will be clear, with wind becoming light late this evening and down to a low of 9°C.

Tuesday will be sunny. Wind to the southeast gusting to 40km/h in the morning with a high 26°C.

Sunny on Wednesday and a high 27°C.

Thursday will be sunny as well with a high of 28°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high 30°C.