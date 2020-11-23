AM800 Weather for Monday November 23, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then a 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Daytime high reaching plus four.

Tonight is expected to be clear with northwest wind, 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. The low is expected to hit minus six with the wind chill, it will feel like minus eight.

Tuesday, increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Wednesday, showers are expected with a high of plus eight.

Thursday, 30 per cent chance of showers. High eight

Friday, cloudy, high seven

