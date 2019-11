The Environment Canada forecast as of 5am...

Monday: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 9°C.

Monday Night: Clearing late this evening. Low +2°C.

Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon then 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 10°C.

Wednesday: Rain. Windy. High 7°C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +2°C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1°C.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High +5°C.