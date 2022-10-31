iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Monday, October 31


Cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a low of 12C.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning with a high of 18C. 

Wednesday, sunny with a high of 18C.

Thursday, more sunshine with a high of 19C.

Friday, cloudy with a high of 18C.

Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17C.

And Sunday, cloudy with a high of 16C.

