AM800 Weather for Monday, October 31
Cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17C.
Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a low of 12C.
Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning with a high of 18C.
Wednesday, sunny with a high of 18C.
Thursday, more sunshine with a high of 19C.
Friday, cloudy with a high of 18C.
Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17C.
And Sunday, cloudy with a high of 16C.