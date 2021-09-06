AM800 Weather for Monday September 6

A mix of sun and cloud with winds out of the northwest at 20 km/h Monday morning and a high of 25C or 27C with the humidex.

Tonight, a few clouds with fog patches developing overnight with a low of 13C.

Tuesday, sunny with fog patches turning to a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 30C or 37 with the humidex.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 17C.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 25C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15C.