AM800 Weather for November 10, 2021

Sunny on Wednesday, with fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12.

Clear this evening then partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with a low 8.

Thursday, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning before showers beginning late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 60km/h late in the afternoon. High 17.

Periods of rain overnight and a low plus 4.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Friday and a high 7.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6.