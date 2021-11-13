AM800 Weather for November 13, 2021

(Photo by Sarah Johnson)

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:



A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries with a high of plus 7C.

Tonight Partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Cloudy tomorrow morning with a chance of rain or snow and a high of plus 4C.

Monday a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of rain showers or flurries and a high reaching 6C.

Tuesday, more sun and clouds with a high 8C.

Wednesday, Cloudy with a chance of showers and a high 10C.



