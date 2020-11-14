AM800 Weather for November 14, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A special weather statement is in effect with high winds expected tomorrow.

Mainly sunny today with winds gusting to 40km/h near noon...the daytime high reaching 7.

Increasing clouds tonight with rain beginning after midnight...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to plus 3.

Periods of rain tomorrow...we could see winds up to 80km/h with the high reaching 12.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...the high reaching 6.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...windy with a high of plus 4.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of plus 4.

