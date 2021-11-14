AM800 Weather for November 14, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy today with some showers and wet flurries beginning early on, then changing to snow near noon with a high of plus 4C.

Tonight Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of minus 1

Tomorrow, A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high 11C.

Wednesday, more clouds with a high of 7C.

And

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5C.