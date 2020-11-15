AM800 Weather for November 15, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A wind warning is in effect with gusts up to 110km/h this afternoon out of the southwest.

A risk of a thunderstorm today with high winds...the rain is expected to stop this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 12.

Cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of rain or flurries...still windy with the overnight low dropping to plus 1.

More clouds tomorrow with a 40% chance of rain or flurries...more gusting winds with the high reaching plus 4.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...the high plus 4.

Wednesday - Sunny with a daytime high of plus 4.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -