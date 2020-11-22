AM800 Weather for November 22, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Rain changing to snow today...2cm to 4cm expected...the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Snow ending tonight then mainly cloudy...light winds with the overnight low dropping to zero.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 30% chance of rain or flurries in the morning...winds gusting to 40km/h with a high of plus 4.

Tuesday - Periods of rain with a daytime high of plus 3.

Wednesday - More rain with a high of 8.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 7.

