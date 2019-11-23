AM800 Weather for November 23, 2019

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny today...getting cloudy this afternoon with a 30% chance of showers...the daytime high reaching plus 5.

Cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 3...feeling like minus 8 with the wind chill.

Sunny tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon...winds gusting to 50km/h with a high of 6.

Monday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 7.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 6.

Wednesday - Periods of rain and windy with the high reaching 6.

